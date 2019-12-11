Russia is against foreign interference in Lebanon and Iraq

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow was against foreign interference in the situation in Iraq and Lebanon.

“With regard to the situation in Lebanon and Iraq […] our position is that it is possible to overcome the current crisis in these countries only through national dialogue,” said Lavrov.

“I hope that neither Lebanon nor Iraq will have destructive interference by outside forces,” the minister added.

According to him, in Lebanon, it is necessary to resolve conflicts based on respect for the principles of the Lebanese constitution, and not to allow a situation in which a particular ethnic or religious group is removed from power.

Already on Iraq, the minister said that Russia is in solidarity with the local government, who is forced to fight the remnants of terrorist groups and at the same time, seeking to consolidate the society.

Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei said in October that the United States and its Middle East allies were to blame for the instability in Iraq and Lebanon. The statement came after Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned in response to protests.

Khamenei said the mass protests in both countries, both with good relations with Tehran, were influenced by the US, Israel and “some western countries.” He said the unrest was funded by “reactionary countries” in the region, a term used by the Iranian authorities to describe Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies.

The Iranian leader urged protesters to demand action from their respective governments by legal means alone, saying the alternative would result in chaos.

“People have justifiable demands, but they should know that their demands can only be met within the legal framework and structure of their country. When the legal framework is disrupted in a country, no action can be taken,” Khamenei wrote on Twitter.

Speaking to a group of Iranian Army cadets during his graduation ceremony on Wednesday, Khamenei said a country’s enemies could do the most damage possible by disrupting its security.

In recent times, Iraq and Lebanon have witnessed waves of public outrage, with people’s anger focused on various domestic issues. On Tuesday, Saad Hariri stepped down as prime minister of Lebanon , submitting to the demands of protesters who accused his government of corruption and of leading Lebanon to an economic collapse.