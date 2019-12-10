Rival in 2022? Moro is more popular than Bolsonaro, research reveals

Justice and Public Safety Minister Sergio Moro is more popular than President Jair Bolsonaro, according to a poll published Monday by Datafolha.

According to the survey, “53% rate their [ministry] administration as good, another 23% rate it as fair and 21% rate it as poor,” while the president has more modest rates: 30% rate his government as good, 32% fair and 36% bad.

Moro is the former federal judge who condemned former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and since his entry into the Bolsonaro administration, there has been speculation that he might be a candidate for presidency in the 2022 elections – he has denied this on more than one occasion.

The other two highest ranked ministers of the Brazilian government are Economy Minister Paulo Guedes; and the Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Damares Alves, with 43% and 39%, respectively, of Brazilians who consider their management good or great.

The most unpopular minister is Education, Abraham Weintraub (31% consider his management to be bad), followed by Environment Minister Ricardo Salles, with 28% of Brazilians totally disapproving of his management of the portfolio.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, if the presidential elections were today, Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio would end up tied in the first round, with 32% and 29% of the votes, respectively, according to VEJA / FSB poll.

The three-point difference sets up a technical draw. In a possible runoff, however, the former president would lose to the current president by a difference of only five points (40% to 45%), according to a poll published by Veja on Friday.

The scenario is hypothetical, since currently Lula could not compete because he was convicted in the second instance, being ineligible under the Clean Record Law. And Bolsonaro, who is without a party, would need to formalize the creation of his new caption, the Alliance for Brazil.

In the previous survey, made in October, simulating only a second round, with Lula still in jail, the result was 46% to 38% for Bolsonaro.

The other possible candidates appear squeezed at the bottom of the table. Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Luciano Huck (without party) have 9%, followed by João Amoedo (Novo), with 5%, and João Dória (PSDB), with 4%.

Moro would beat Lula by 48% to 39%