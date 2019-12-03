REPORT: Number of Mass Shootings in US at an all-time high in 5 Years

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The number of mass shootings across the United States so far in 2019 has reached 385, leading to nearly 36,000 deaths and over 27,000 injuries, according to a gun violence research group. Gun Violence Archive (GVA), which tracks every mass shooting in the country, reported that 2019 has already had more mass shootings than any year since 2014, when the research group started keeping track.

As of December 1, which is the 335th day of the year, there have been 385 mass shootings in the US, according to data from GVA. It has surpassed the prior record of 382 mass shootings in 2016. The GVA reported 346 mass shootings in 2017 and 337 in 2018.

The GVA defines a mass shooting as any incident in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter. The group also tracks mass murders as defined by the FBI, incidents in which at least four people are killed. The toll of 385 mass shootings includes several high-profile attacks, two of which happened within 24 hours of each other.

The GVA announced that as of December 1, there have been a total of 35,943 gun or gun-related deaths, including homicides, suicides and accidents, as well as 27,061 injuries. Mass shootings have been occurring across the US with increasing frequency.

Last year, Amnesty International warned that the gun violence situation in the US has grown into a full-blown “human rights crisis” and the administration of President Donald Trump was doing “very little” to solve it. In a scathing report, the group warned that “all aspects of American life have been compromised in some way by the unfettered access to guns, with no attempts at meaningful national regulation”.

The issue of gun violence has become all the more polarizing under Trump, a Republican, whose presidential campaign was funded partially by the National Rifle Association (NRA), an influential gun lobby in the United States.