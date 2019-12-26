PUTIN: ‘Russia has a Decisive Advantage for the First Time in Modern History’ (VIDEO)

MOSCOW – Russia will develop its nuclear forces until the world begins working on new agreements on arms control. That was what the Russian President Vladimir Putin promised on Wednesday, December 25. The President held an expanded meeting of the panel of the Ministry of Defense.

One of the main results of the passing year was the increase in the share of modern weapons in the Russian nuclear triad, which has now reached 82%. Already entering into service are the “Avangard” hypersonic glide vehicles (HGV), against which no aggressors will be able to defend themselves in the foreseeable future.

“That’s exactly what our arms must be like — the best in the world”, Russian President stated.

Putin also stressed that for the first time in Russia’s modern history, the country didn’t have to invest a mind-boggling amount of resources in order to catch up with its adversaries, primarily the United States. For the first time in its modern history, Russia is the one others are trying to catch up with.