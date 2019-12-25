PARTNERS: Russia and Vietnam discuss strategic cooperation

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev discussed on Tuesday with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urgent bilateral issues, including trade and economic cooperation.

According to the press office of the Russian government, the conversation was held by telephone.

“On December 24, 2019, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev received a call from Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc,” the press service said.

According to the statement, the parties addressed urgent issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, as well as the implementation of joint projects in the areas of industry, energy, agriculture and others.

In early December, Medvedev held a meeting with Vietnam National Assembly President Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, focusing on bilateral cooperation in different sectors of trade and the economy.

- Advertisement -

Russia considers Vietnam as one of its main partners in Asia . During the most recent high-level bilateral meeting in May, key authorities from both countries signed a series of agreements aimed at further deepening the broad strategic partnership between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s intention to buy 12 fifth-generation Su-57 Russian fighters led experts to analyze the military potential of Asian countries and to conclude that the brand new Russian fighters would be able to make the Vietnamese Air Force one of the strongest in Southeast Asia, writes Military Watch.

The Su-57 fighter, armed with long-range R-37 air-to-air missiles that can hit targets at 400 km, would seriously challenge Chinese air superiority. In addition, the Su-57’s great attack potential would open doors to equip it with X-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles. The new Kinzhal missiles are much more efficient than the old Vietnamese Scud missiles.

To get a sense, the new missile flies 10 times faster than the speed of sound, and its high maneuverability and accuracy make it “very deadly as a tactical attack platform” and virtually invulnerable to interception of the missile defense.

Hypersonic missiles can strike not only ground military targets, but also enemy ships, including those capable of disabling even the largest aircraft carriers with an attack.

According to experts, Vietnam’s acquisition of Russian Su-57 fighters could be caused by Singapore’s intention to replace the old F-16 fighters with new American F-35A stealth aircraft.