Old Soviet T-62s still going strong against modern US TOW Anti-Tank Missile (VIDEO)

Judging by the video, the guided missile hit the center of the tank’s hull. An explosion occurred, but the tank was left almost unscathed. The Soviet T-62 tank, a successor to the T-55, was produced in the USSR between 1962 and 1975. It was considered the world’s first mass-produced tank to feature a smoothbore gun that could fire armor-penetrating rounds at higher velocities.

ATGM militants ATGM strikes at T-62 SAA (government forces) A ​​number of sources claim that the launch was from TOW,

Bottom line: the crew was shell-shocked, the armor was strong, everyone was alive. T-62 withstood the hit. Recording from the drone.@200_zoka @Sunkway_China pic.twitter.com/RhEDpkXK8I

— Sukhoi Su-57 Felon 🇷🇺🇮🇳 (@I30mki) December 25, 2019