Old Soviet T-62s still going strong against modern US TOW Anti-Tank Missile (VIDEO)

By Drago Bosnic
DAMASCUS – A video (posted on December 25) of a US TOW anti-tank missile being fired at a Syrian armed forces T-62 tank has emerged on social media; the decades-old military hardware was left virtually unscathed. The video’s caption says that the tank was attacked by militants, according to the Russian Sputnik news agency.

Judging by the video, the guided missile hit the center of the tank’s hull. An explosion occurred, but the tank was left almost unscathed. The Soviet T-62 tank, a successor to the T-55, was produced in the USSR between 1962 and 1975. It was considered the world’s first mass-produced tank to feature a smoothbore gun that could fire armor-penetrating rounds at higher velocities.

