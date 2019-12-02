North Korean official calls Japanese Prime Minister an ‘imbecile’ and ‘political dwarf’

PYONGYANG – North Korea has harshly criticized Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and warned that the launch of a “true ballistic missile” could come soon.

Deputy Director-General of the Department of Japan’s Department of North Korea’s Foreign Affairs has sharply criticized Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for classifying North Korea’s recent tests as a security threat.

“Abe has covered himself with terrible shame, earning himself the nickname of an imbecile, unable to distinguish a reactive weapon from a missile, and an extraordinary deformer,” the North Korean official wrote in his article published by the KCNA Agency.

The official called the prime minister “perfect imbecile” and “political dwarf”, warning that the launch of a “true ballistic missile” could soon occur.

“Abe will be able to see what a real ballistic missile is in the not too distant future and under his nose,” he said.

- Advertisement -

On November 28, Shinzo Abe declared at the end of a meeting of his country’s Security Council that North Korea’s launches are “a serious challenge for the international community” and announced that Japan would remain in close contact with the US. and South Korea.

North Korea launched an unidentified projectile, the South Korean General Staff said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

The Japanese Coast Guard said that “a launch, presumably from a missile, was identified from the North Korea region,” Japan’s naval security service said, according to local NHK channel.

Sources at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo reportedly informed the media vehicle Kyodo that the two projectiles would be ballistic missiles. Pyongyang is prohibited from launching such missiles in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday that North Korea’s launch of a missile poses a threat to Japan and the international community and that Tokyo would be in close contact with its partners to monitor the situation. .

“North Korea’s multiple missile launches pose a serious challenge not only for Japan but for the entire international community,” Abe told reporters.