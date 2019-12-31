Monument to St. Clement of Rome Erected at Site of his Martyrdom in Sevastopol

Sevastopol, Crimea, Russian Federation – A new monument to St. Clement, the fourth Pope of Rome, has been erected in Sevastopol at the site of his martyrdom. The statue was erected at Cossack Bay at the site believed to be that of the great saint’s martyrdom by the International Union of Slavic Tourism-Historical Cities public organization, as the Union’s representative Alexandra Zhupnik told RIA-Novosti Crimea.

“Unfortunately, this place is forgotten today. But it was one of the most revered both among the local population and travelers from around the world, who even called Sevastopol the city of Clement,” Zhupnik commented.

The monument is set in the water, several yards from the shore. Around the holy hierarch’s neck is a chain with an anchor.

- Advertisement -

“He was killed by drowning in 101 by order of the Roman Emperor Trajan in Cossack Bay. He is one of the patrons of the Russian navy,” Zhupnik said.

The sculpture was installed earlier this month and will soon be blessed by Sevastopol priests.

St. Clement was a disciple of the Apostles Peter and Paul and was consecrated as Bishop of Rome by the former. Around 98 AD, Emperor Trajan exiled him to Crimea for having converted so many noble Romans to the Christian faith. He was sentenced to work in a stone quarry and continued to convert many to faith in Christ. He is known as an Apostolic Father of the Church and the author of the epistles 1 and 2 Clement.