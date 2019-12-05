MAJOR: Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Two More Saudi Drones

SANA’A – Yemeni army forces, supported by allied fighters from Popular Committees, intercepted and targeted two unmanned aerial vehicles belonging to the Saudi-led military coalition in the skies over the kingdom’s southern border regions on Wednesday, in retaliation for the alliance’s military aggression against their country.

A spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree wrote in posts published on his Twitter page that Yemeni forces and their allies shot down a drone over the Jizan region, located southwest of the capital Riyadh, and another over Asir region, Yemeni News reported.

He added that Yemeni army forces and Popular Committees fighters targeted the unmanned aerial vehicles with proper missiles as they were carrying out “reconnaissance and hostile acts”.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past four and a half years.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.