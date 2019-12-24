MAJOR: US Continues Military Aid to ISIS in Western Iraq

WASHINGTON, D.C./BAGHDAD – The US bases in western Iraq still dispatch weapons and military equipment to ISIS troops deployed in the region, an official said. An informed official with Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi (popular forces) told the Arabic-language al-Ma’aloumeh news website on Monday that the US sends military aid to ISIS in western Iraq, especially areas in Makhoul mountain and al-Hazar island.

“The American forces send aid from their bases to the ISIS terrorists in Makhoul mountains and their assistance still continues,” the official said.

He added that Hashd al-Shaabi forces have discovered and seized US weapons during the operations against the ISIS in al-Hazar island. The source also said that the Americans misuse their military bases in western Iraq and have warned the Iraqi security forces, specially Hashd al-Shaabi, to keep away from their bases, making the chasing of ISIS terrorists very difficult in those areas.

In a relevant development earlier this month, the US relocated tens of families of ISIS terrorists to Iraq as Washington still continues supportive measures for the terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq. The US troops transferred more than 200 ISIS families from Syria to neighboring Iraq, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported.

The ISIS terrorists were relocated to Iraq from al-Hawl Camp in Syria’s Hasaka Province. The US troops have dispatched thousands of ISIS terrorists and their families from different regions in eastern and northeastern Syria to Iraq and their illegal military bases in Syria.

Other reports also said earlier this month that the US troops relocated 300 ISIS family members from al-Hawl Camp to Iraq. According to the latest UN report released in November, a sum of 69,000 people are residing in al-Hawl Camp, including 40 percent Syrians, 45 percent Iraqis and 15 percent from other nationalities. Al-Hawl Camp is under control of the predominantly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).