MAJOR: Syrian Army Regains Full Control Over 40 Towns, Villages in Idlib Province, Sets Free 320sq/km

DAMASCUS – General Command of the Syrian Army announced that it has cleared up more than 320 square kilometers of land and liberated more than 40 towns and villages in the south and southeastern Idlib after pushing back Tahir al-Sham al-Hay’at (the Levant Liberation Board or the Al-Nusra Front) from their positions in the region.

“Units of the Syrian Army continued their attack south and southeastern Idlib amid a state of successive collapse among the armed terrorist organizations, inflicting heavy losses and casualties on them,” a statement by the army General command said on Tuesday.

The statement noted that the Syrian army managed to clean up more than 320 square kilometers of land and set free over 40 towns and villages in the south and southeastern countryside of Idlib. Um Tina, Abu Sharqi, Sha’ara, Farwan, Hraki, Abu Dafnah, Tal Haran, Jirjanaz and Tal Assayed are among the villages and towns liberated by the Syrian Army in Idlib.

In a relevant development on Monday, the Syrian Army troops continued their advances in Idlib countryside, and liberated two strategic towns after fierce clashes with the terrorists. The Syrian Army managed to take control of Jorjnaz and al-Tah towns in southeastern Idlib after pushing back the Tahrir al-Sham from their military positions.

The Syrian Army troops took full control of al-Tah region in the southern countryside of Idlib. A battlefield source pointed to the importance of al-Tah town as one of the most important bases of Al-Nusra Front in Idlib countryside. The source told the Arabic-language service of the Russian Sputnik news agency that al-Tah is the first defense line of Al-Nusra terrorists in Ma’arat al-No’eman and is located adjacent to Jorjnaz.

The Syrian Army kicked off its fresh military operations in southern and southeastern Idlib province on December 19 and it is engaged in fierce clashes with Al-Nusra Front in Idlib province. In a relevant development on Monday, the Syrian army continued operations against the terrorist groups stationed in southeastern Idlib, and regained control over several new regions.

A Syrian military source told the Arabic-language service of Sputnik news agency that three other villages had been freed from the terrorists in the eastern and southeastern parts of the town of Ma’arat al-No’eman in Idlib.

“Seyedi Ali and Ja’afar regions and the two towns of Fa’aloul and Kharbat Ma’arat in eastern Idlib were recaptured by the Syrian army on Monday,” the source said.

Meanwhile, reports from southern Idlib said that militants have blocked efforts to open a safe corridor for the evacuation of civilians in southern Idlib in a move to take people hostage and use them as a shield against army attacks as Ma’arat al-No’eman, one of the terrorists’ main strongholds in the region, could fall to the government troops fast.