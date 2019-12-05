MAJOR: Kyrgyzstan and Iran discuss De-Dolarization

TEHRAN/BISHKEK – Iranian First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri proposed Kyrgyzstan to use national currencies in trade ties between the two countries. Jahangiri made the remarks in a meeting with Kyrgyz Economy and Transport Ministers in Tehran on Wednesday evening.

During the meeting, he expressed satisfaction with the successful holding of the joint commission on economic cooperation between Iran and Kyrgyzstan, expressing the hope that the commission would help remove obstacles to mutual cooperation and develop a roadmap for the development of bilateral relations.

Jahangiri stated that fortunately, the legal documents required for expanding relations and Iran-Kyrgyzstan cooperation have been formulated and approved, providing the necessary framework for the development of bilateral and regional relations, especially within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union Agreement.

He referred to the agreement of the two countries’ Ministers of Road to establish a Tehran-Bishkek direct flight in the near future, and said that this could play an important role in facilitating the trade between the two countries.

Jahangiri emphasized the use of national currencies for the development of economic relations and trade exchanges between Iran and Kyrgyzstan, and highlighted the technical and engineering capabilities of Iran in various fields, including road construction, dam building and construction of large industrial plants.

He also noted Tehran’s readiness to cooperate with Bishkek on transit. Iran and Kyrgyzstan enjoy a long record of cooperation and friendly ties. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in a message to his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov, in September voiced hope that bilateral ties between Tehran and Bishkek would grow further and deeper.

Rouhani forwarded a message of felicitations to his Kyrgyz counterpart offering congratulations on the anniversary of the Independence Day of the Central Asian country. He expressed his hope that the good relations between Tehran and Bishkek continue to grow and further expand and deepen in all political, economic and cultural areas.