Maduro says 2019 was the year of the failure of the US plan in Venezuela

CARACAS – Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said that during 2019, the US plan to overthrow the South American president failed.

“In 2019 we had to face the failed plan of US imperialism, the failed plan of Mike Pompeo [US Secretary of State] to impose on the country a president no one elected, and we beat him, he is on canvas, defeated, the plan of imperialism failed,” said Maduro.

The statements by the Venezuelan president came after the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington.

After that meeting, Pompeo said he had asked Russia to support opposition deputy and National Assembly president Juan Guaidó, while Lavrov said his country advocated dialogue and non-interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs.

The US government since January has recognized Congressman Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela and classified the elections in which Maduro was reelected as illegitimate.

Russia will not interfere with Venezuela’s internal affairs, either on its own initiative or in cooperation with the US, Federation Council Defense Committee Vice-President Franz Klintsevich said days ago.

The senator stressed that interference in the affairs of any country is unacceptable.

“Russia cooperates with the legitimately elected president of Venezuela, fulfilling all its commitments to the country. The rest is not our concern. Venezuela itself determines the direction of its development and its priorities in foreign policy,” he said.

“Moscow is ready to cooperate with the US in resolving multiple issues, but not in this one. This is a kind of political taboo for us,” Klintsevich added.

An article published on Friday by Bloomberg claims that the Trump Administration is debating various strategies to overthrow the legitimately elected president of Venezuela.

According to one of them, it was possible to try to ally with Russia in order to persuade Maduro to leave power.