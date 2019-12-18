Kashmir refugee crisis could cause nuclear war between India and Pakistan, says Khan

NEW DELHI – India’s recent policies in the disputed Kashmir risk creating a serious refugee crisis that could create a domino effect, leading to a total war with neighboring Pakistan, warned Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan made his remarks when he opened the UN-sponsored Global Refugee Forum in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

He warned that if India tried to change the demographics of its Muslim-majority region in Kashmir, it would trigger “another refugee crisis that would overcome other crises. From there, the resulting chaos and tensions could turn into an open conflict between India and Pakistan,” he warned.

“We are concerned that not only could there be a refugee crisis, but it could also lead to a conflict between two nuclear armed countries ,” he said.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister urged the world community to intervene on the issue of Kashmir. In August, India revoked the region’s decades-long special autonomy and reorganized it, arguing that the move would help combat terrorism and also boost the region’s economy.

New Delhi also imposed a curfew on some parts of Kashmir, saying temporary restrictions were necessary to maintain law and order and prevent violence in the area.

Meanwhile, India’s first submarine equipped with ballistic missiles completed its first patrol. Owning just one vessel of this class may not sound like much, but it is an asset to New Delhi.

The INS Arihant is the first locally produced nuclear submarine armed with SSBN ballistic missiles. His return to port after twenty days of patrol in November was widely celebrated. The prime minister Narendra Modi congratulated personally “everyone involved” with what he described as “an achievement that will always be remembered in history.”

One might consider that reactions to SSBN are exaggerated when India is one of the most populous countries in the world, largely bathed in the ocean. However, the Arihant is of fundamental importance.

With this embodiment, India completes the so-called “nuclear triad”, the three methods of carrying atomic weapons. Unlike bombers and ground launchers, submarines are the most difficult targets to intercept.