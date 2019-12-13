IT’S OFFICIAL: U.S. Finally Recognizes The Armenian Genocide

WASHINGTON DC – The US Senate unanimously approved the Armenian Genocide Resolution. It was introduced for the fourth time by Senators Robert Menendez and Ted Cruz.

Earlier, all attempts were rejected by other senators who vetoed the resolution at the White House’s request.

Kevin Cramer, David Perdue, and Lindsey Graham did not allow the resolution to be included on the Senate agenda.

The House of Representatives has already adopted a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

“The president just ran out of Republican senators. He put the first three guys in a difficult spot because they didn’t want to do it,” Aram Hamparian, executive director of the Armenian National Committee of America, said. “Now it’s time of the president to defy Erdoğan’s gag rule.”

Hamparian said the Armenian American campaign for US recognition dates back to the mid-1960s.

“We want to close the book here, to make it as impossible to deny the Armenian genocide as to deny slavery or the Holocaust,” said Hamparian, who added he started campaigning for US recognition in his teens, three decades ago.

He also called on the executive branch to join the Senate’s decision to end US involvement in Ankara’s deception.

The Armenian Genocide Resolution (S.Res.150) sets out to deny the Armenian Genocide, officially recognize the Armenian Genocide by the US government and respect the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, to inform the Armenian Genocide to prevent such crimes in the future.

The resolution is intended to reflect the Senate’s view that the United States should officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.

In a statement, the Turkish Presidency’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun showed his country’s strong resentment, making clear that today’s developments will affect future Turkish-US relations.

“The resolution on Armenia adopted by the US Senate jeopardizes the prospects of our bilateral relations with the United States. Sanctions and threats will not prevent us from protecting our national interests, ”Alton said.

Turkey’s Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez also took up the issue, saying: “I hope they will understand their mistake.”

Angry announcement by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on the Senate’s decision to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“The Senate resolution is nothing more than a political show. It is not legally binding and it has absolutely no power, “Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter, reacting to the US Senate’s approval earlier today of a resolution recognizing the Armenian genocide.

The head of Turkish diplomacy stressed that those who use History for political purposes are cowards who do not want to confront the truth.

In his statement, the Turkish Foreign Minister stressed that the resolution was “a shameful example of how History can be politicized”.