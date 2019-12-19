Is the 3rd time for good? Russian-Indian BrahMos missile fully integrated with Su-30 platform

After previous tests in 2017 and 2019, the Indian Air Force announced that the air launch missile has reached its targets after launch, meaning its complete integration.

The integration of the weapon system with the Sukhoi Su-30MKI platform is complete, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said after the last test launch on Tuesday of the BrahMos-A air version of a supersonic air launch cruise missile. Both products were developed in Russian-Indian partnership.

BrahMos-A was fired from a Sukhoi-30MKI off the eastern coast of Orissa, and hit its target directly at sea. The launch was a two-phase BrahMos test conducted by the IAF in conjunction with the country’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), which tested a terrestrial version.

It was the third BrahMos-A test after the 2017 and May trials this year, and the last one needed to consider its integration with the aerial platform as complete. The Indian military is expected to announce the fully operational weapon before the end of this year.

“During the test, the missile was launched by gravity from the airframe platform fuselage. The two-stage weapon’s engine fired, and the missile was immediately propelled towards the intended target positioned at sea, piercing it with exact precision,” said the IAF.

#IndianAirForce successfully fired #BrahMos 'air version' missile from the Su-30 MKI today. The launch was smooth with the missile following the desired trajectory and achieving a 'direct hit' on a sea target off the Odisha coastline. pic.twitter.com/wKpMUFKF5M — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 17, 2019

The BrahMos is based on the Russian long-range anti-ship missile Oniks, a massive 2.5-ton projectile.

The launched version of the ground has been in service with the Indian Army since 2007. A smaller 1.5-ton version of the missile called the BrahMos-NG, which would be carried by aircraft like the MiG-29K or HAL Tejas, is also under development by the Indian state.