Haftar says he is ready to humiliate Turkish-backed forces in Libya

Ready for a full-scale conflict in Libya with Erdogan is General Haftar. The development between the Muslim Brotherhood Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli and Erdogan to steal Greek maritime space, has also sounded the alarm of the rival Tobruk-based Libyan National Army (LNA) in which Haftar leads, especially as Ankara has pledged to support the GNA.

It is clear that Turkey will make every move it can as the energy resources of the Mediterranean are a matter of life and death for Ankara.

A Libyan official said this agreement is a Turkish attempt to block Greece’s natural gas and oil distribution, as well as Cypriot and Egyptian. He added that it also threatens the interests of Italy and Malta, which could lead to a legal dispute that could escalate into a full-fledged military confrontation between these Mediterranean countries. He said Tripoli’s GNA chief, Fayez al-Sarraj, has effectively involved Libya in ongoing Mediterranean maritime demarcation problems.

In a twitter account managed by the LNA, they ironically comment on Turkish UAVs and their capabilities, saying that this year alone, the losses for Ankara are enormous.

They state:

“Turkish UAVs have the worst record of all time. They lost 30 UAVs in Libya from the LNA, and 9 were hit in Syria by Kurds and SAA forces, all in one year!”

In fact, they also gave a direct message to Ankara: “We’ll throw you out next.”

In fact, the Turks had a new loss recently, as the Syrian Army recently shot down a Turkish drone in the area of ​​al-Hasakah.

LNA uses drones provided by the United Arab Emirates.

Turkey and Qatar, on the one hand, and the UAE and Saudi Arabia on the other, are stepping up their efforts in Libya by supporting their respective partners in the intra-Libyan conflict. Weapons and ammunition continue to flow flawlessly with drone technology with frequent unplanned flights from all sides.

Things are clear now, Turkey after Syria is doing everything in Libya now, in order to control the situation and the next government, to take control of the larger Mediterranean deposits in the Libyan Economic Exclusive Zone.

Turkish #TAI_Anka drones have the worst operating record in drone #military history.

30 shot down in #Libya via #LNA.

9 shot down in #Syria.

All with in one year pic.twitter.com/AlHE5FI2ke — M.LNA (@MElmalehLNA) November 29, 2019

Report Reveals #Turkey Sending #Israeli-Made Drones to Support the Muslim Brotherhood in #Libya.

Due to the low efficiency and effectiveness of #Turkish #TB2 drones over Libyan skys, Turky has been providing the #GNA with #Orbiter_3.

Note that 30 #TB2 drones have been downed. pic.twitter.com/KF7u6L5RXo — M.LNA (@MElmalehLNA) November 29, 2019

Translated from Pentapostagma.