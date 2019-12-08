Haftar representative in Moscow: Denounces Ankara-Tripoli plan – Talks for Russia-Libya economic forum

MOSCOW – Abdul Hadi Al-Hawij, right hand man of General Haftar of the Libyan National Army that opposes the Turkish-backed Muslim Brotherhood government that occupies the Libyan capital of Tripoli, with a formal invitation from the Russian Foreign Ministry, Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister and Envoy of the Russian President to the Middle East and North Africa, was received in Russia yesterday.

The meeting lasted three hours, according to the ministry’s press office, and dealt with the major issues facing both sides, namely the Turkish agreement with al-Sirraj’s unconstitutional government.

It is noteworthy that the same official of the powerful commander had also approached Israel. In particular, the foreign minister of the Benghazi government of General Khalifa Haftar (LNA) said he hoped Libya could establish normal relations with Israel if the Palestinian problem is resolved, creating the ground for rapprochement between the two sides.

Haftar’s right hand emphasized that Libyans have the right to live on their land with a single and strong government, security and stability and a national army that protects the constitution and borders and preserves the dignity of citizens and strong financial institutions, the Libyan economy.

The meeting also discussed ways to develop bilateral co-operation with the establishment of a Libyan-Russian economic forum, calling on Russian companies to participate in the reconstruction of Libyan cities destroyed by extremist terrorist groups and calling for the resumption of the Russian consulate.

Benefits of Russian experiences in agriculture, housing, utilities and work on the launch of the railway linking Sirte and Benghazi were discussed at the meeting, while strengthening contacts between diplomats were discussed, as the two sides agreed to continue political consultations.

The eastern Libyan official was accompanied during his visit to Moscow by Abdul Hafez Al-Tayyouri, Director of the Department of European Affairs, Al Mihub Rafi Al Mihub, Director of the Consular Affairs Division Information.

Translated from Pentapostagma.