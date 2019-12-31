GEORGE ADES: Why doesn’t Russia save the world and fix every problem?

By George Ades

Time and again I get comments asking: “why doesn’t Russia do this” or “NATO do that”? Etc.

What needs to borne in mind is that in the “game” of geopolitics there are certain delicate balances that need to be preserved in order to avoid a major war between the superpowers of the east and west, or at the very least to maintain vital communication lines open.

Another thing that needs to be understood is that no superpower is all good or all evil. “Interests” are what dictate a super power’s actions and although some may have principals they live by that prevent them from crossing certain lines, others have no such qualms. And that’s where the difference between them lies.