Fires Rage in Canada as Professor Attacks the Myth of Holodomor

University of Alberta Assistant Professor Dougal MacDonald raised hell on November 20 by writing in a personal Facebook post that the 1932-33 genocide of Ukrainians referred to as Holodomor never happened but was rather a “myth fabricated by Hitlerites”.

If such remarks were made in most nations today, it wouldn’t be such a big deal (as only 16 nations have chosen to recognize this event as an act of genocide rather than the tragic act of nature which MacDonald and countless eminent scholars maintain.)

Canada is not however “most nations”, but has rather had the misfortune of hosting some of the most virulent groups of rabid ultra-right wing Ukrainian fascists who were transplanted into the Prairies by Anglo-American intelligence networks in the wake of WWII. Today, many of these 2nd and 3rd generation Banderites control powerful institutions like the Ukrainian Congress of Canada (UCC) and have bred such confused and dangerous fascists as Canada’s own Deputy Prime Minister (and leading Rhodes Scholar) Chrystia Freeland.

Acting from the epicenter of this fascist nexus in Alberta, Professor MacDonald has courageously decided that “enough is enough” writing on the topic of the famine which Ukrainian fascists have mis-labelled a “genocide targeting Ukrainian nationalism”. In his controversial facebook post, MacDonald wrote that “it was the Hitlerite Nazis who created the famine myth in 1933 to discredit the Soviet Union, the enemy they most feared. The Nazis wrote front page stories in German newspapers, which were then taken up by the reactionary British press.”

Within his very useful writings, there is something vital which Professor MacDonald fails to bring up.

The British Hand Behind Holodomor (and Nazism)

For those who are not aware, the two figures most responsible for the “on the ground evidence” of Holodomor were two journalists named Gareth Jones and Malcolm Muggeridge. By looking at these two figures, we should not be surprised to find ourselves bumping into the highest echelons of a British think tank named the Round Table, which acted as the guiding hand behind the rise of Nazism.

Both Jones and Muggeridge were deployed to Ukraine for several weeks in 1933 and their reports of controlled famine were the primary kindling for the anti-Russian fires which fueled the rise of Nazism which British Imperialists then hoped would lead to a German-Russian war of annihilation.

Jones’ entry into the Round Table’s sphere of influence occurred early in his years at Trinity College Cambridge when he led the Cambridge League of Nations Union promoting an end to nation states under supranational government. The League of Nations was the brainchild of the Lloyd George government which was installed through a coup run by the Milner Round Table group which overthrew Herbert Asquith’s government in 1916 in order to steer the 1919 Treaty of Versailles in the hopes of designing the post-war world. Lloyd George’s entire cabinet was staffed with Round Table leaders from Lord Milner’s Kindergarten such as Leo Amery, Lionel Curtis, Lord Lothian and F.S. Oliver. It was also at that Paris venue, that the group created the Royal Institute for International Affairs (RIIA) with an American branch staffed with Rhodes Scholars set up in 1921 named the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

It is important to keep in mind that the CFR which so disfigured 20th century history was never American, but always followed the mandate set out in 1877 by Cecil Rhodes:

“Why should we not form a secret society with but one object the furtherance of the British Empire and the bringing of the whole uncivilised world under British rule for the recovery of the United States for the making the Anglo-Saxon race but one Empire…”

After American nationalist resistance proved fatal for the post-WWI global governance agenda, plans for a new war between fascism and communism was put into motion. While fascist governments were installed in Spain, Italy and Germany as “solutions” to the financial woes of the 1920s (and as fascist coups were planned in the USA, Canada, UK and France), Gareth Jones was recruited to become Lloyd George’s private secretary on January 1, 1930.

In 1931, Jones’ training as a perception manager for the empire took him to New York where he served as personal assistant to the infamous Ivy Lee. Ivy Lee was a founding member of the Council on Foreign Relations and worked with Edward Bernays as the head of public relations for the Rockefeller Family, IG Farben and Westinghouse, Charles Lindberg and other fascists who had supported Hitler throughout the war and arranged the failed 1934 coup in America which was exposed by General Smedley Butler.

Upon returning to his old post under Lloyd George in England, Jones became the first journalist to fly with Hitler and Goebbels upon the Fuhrer’s overthrow of Gen. von Schleicher in January 1933. After this, Jones was deployed to Russia, slipping covertly into Ukraine in March 1933 alongside another British Agent named Malcolm Muggeridge. Muggeridge was the son of Fabian Society founder Henry Muggeridge and married the niece of Fabian leader Beatrice Webb. My recent paper What is the Fabian Society and To What End was it Created features a fuller picture of the dual role played by the Round Table/Rhodes Scholar networks of Oxford and the Fabian Society networks of the London School of Economics in jointly infiltrating all aspects of modern society with the single objective of undoing the American revolution and earlier 15th century golden renaissance.

Together, Jones and Muggeridge’s “on-the-ground” reports were published in the Manchester Guardian, Nazi press, and William Randolph Hearst press machine. When Hearst began publicizing Holodomor, he had already become a devout Hitlerite. Professor MacDonald notes that “in September 1934, multi-millionaire William Randolph Hearst, the leading U.S. publisher of the ‘yellow press’ and an open supporter of Nazism, met with Hitler and Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels in Berlin and signed a cash deal to promote a positive image of the Nazis in the U.S. The Hearst papers soon carried columns paid for by Hitler, Goering and Mussolini.”

Gareth Jones’ life was cut short in China in 1935 for reasons we may never know.

A Return to Professor MacDonald’s Battle

What we do know is that his anti-Soviet propaganda has fed a monster which an allied victory in 1945 was not able to destroy. This monster has grown throughout the post WWII years to reach incredible heights of power in Ukraine, the USA and Canada which brings us back to our current story.

In his controversial remarks professor MacDonald asked how could such a myth continue to be perpetuated for 70 years after the defeat of fascism to the extent that Canada has passed bills which recognize Holodomor memorial days? Here, the professor noted the Anglo-American operation to transplant leading SS war criminals into Canada saying:

“In Canada, former Nazi collaborators and their spawn have long led the phony Holodomor campaign. After the Second World War, Canada became a haven for Ukrainians who collaborated with the Nazis and killed their own citizens to serve Nazi aims. Once in Canada and with the help of the Canadian state, these war criminals built reactionary domestic organizations (e.g. the UCC) which persist to this day. These organizations displaced already-established progressive Ukrainian organizations. Some collaborators achieved high positions, for example, Waffen SS member Petro Savaryn served as VP of the national PC Party and was Chancellor of the University of Alberta for four years.”

Of course the Ukrainian Student Association has demanded the Professor be fired saying in an open letter “we call upon the University of Alberta to immediately reprimand and terminate Dougal MacDonald for anti-Ukrainian hate speech and denial of Holodomor”. The UCC has organized vast pressure on the University to bend the knee resulting in public denunciations of MacDonald’s assertions by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney who condemned “western, supposedly-progressive voices who were complicit in one of history’s great cover ups”. Meanwhile the University’s dean has denounced MacDonald’s claims.

Yet, in spite of this pressure, 46 University of Alberta teachers have rallied support for Professor MacDonald signing a letter endorsing his right to free expression. Meanwhile the University itself appears to fear the public relations disaster which an expulsion could cause (and perhaps there is a fear that additional scandal would only put a spotlight on the myth of Holodomor which may cause more people to discover the ugly truth of Canada’s Nazi problem).

