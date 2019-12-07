Evo Morales leaves Mexico and travels to Cuba

LA PAZ – Former Bolivian President Evo Morales left Mexico for Cuba, according to information from the Mexican Foreign Ministry.

“Indeed, today (Friday) Mr. Morales traveled to Cuba in the morning, he informed us that this is a temporary trip,” an official from the Foreign Ministry said.

The information was confirmed by the compatriots of Morales.

“President Evo Morales is in Cuba for a medical appointment with the Cuban medical team that previously attended him in Bolivia,” Gabriela Montaño, the former health minister of Bolivia, said.

The Spanish newspaper El País reported earlier that Morales intended to settle in Argentina so that he could meet with his party leaders to discuss Bolivia’s upcoming elections.

- Advertisement -

According to the newspaper El País, Morales could stay in Cuba until the inauguration of Argentine President-elect Alberto Fernández, “because before they could not give him all guarantees of asylum and security, because it would be a decision that still depends on Mauricio Macri.”

Morales will not be the candidate of his party, the Movement for Socialism (MAS), in the upcoming general elections that the interim government and opponents are trying to coordinate.

At the Bolivian Congress , two bills are underway – one by the provisional government of Jeanine Añez and the other by MAS – which were discussed this Thursday by senators and deputies, aiming to call new elections in the Andean country and calm the violence, which has left 32 dead in the country.

“The MAS will introduce new candidates for president, vice president,” Henry Cabrera, vice president of the House of Representatives, told Reuters.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday in a statement that those who participated in the irregularities reported in the October elections should be left out of the new electoral process.

Due to the political crisis, the rating agency Fitch downgraded Bolivia’s rating to B +, the previous rating was BB-.