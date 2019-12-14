Evo Morales accuses Bolivian military commanders of honoring scam artists

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales accused his country’s Armed Forces commanders of honoring coup plotters who participated in the crackdown and massacre of protesters.

Despite the message, Morales acknowledges that “fortunately not all military personnel.” Moments earlier, he had accused the government of current President Jeanine Ánez of preparing for the privatization of national companies of strategic importance, as well as planning the intervention of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Algunos comandantes de las FFAA que juraron ante mí la defensa de la Patria y la Constitución, hoy condecoran a golpistas que masacraron a los humildes en Sacaba, Senkata y otros lugares de #Bolivia, con pretexto de recuperar la democracia. Felizmente no son todos los militares. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) December 13, 2019

“Some FFAA commanders who have sworn to defend their homeland and constitution today award coup plotters who massacred humble people in Sacaba, Senkata and other places in Bolivia on the pretext of restoring democracy,” he said on Twitter.

The National Commission for Refugees Argentina currently working to grant refugee status to Evo Morales, as well as the former Minister of Health Lilly Gabriela Montaño Viana.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed that it had granted asylum to five members of Evo Morales’s government.

Among them are Álvaro Garcia Linera, Vice President Diego Pary Rodríguez, Chancellor and the former Bolivian Ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), José Alberto Gonzales.

Meanwhile, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel defended on Saturday that the strengthening of ALBA during the opening of the 18th summit of the organization, held in Havana, is a priority.

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) was created in 2004 as a counterpoint to the Free Trade Area of ​​the Americas (FTAA), a US-led free trade area project in the Americas.

The FTAA comprises Antigua and Barbuda, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Venezuela. Bolivia was part of the group, but left the organization after Evo Morales’s removal from power.

At the opening of the event, Díaz-Canel encouraged participants to “jointly evaluate proposals to take advantage of our capabilities and strengths and emphasize ALBA as a platform for political coordination in defense of independence, peace and integration based on solidarity and cooperation.”

“The current regional situation and the prospects of alliance at the present juncture will be the central points on which we will discuss,” said the Cuban president.

He added that as a result of the deliberations, a final statement will be adopted. The summit’s working session was initiated by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and was held behind closed doors until noon.