Colombia’s accusations against Russia outrages Internet users

BOGOTA – Many Colombians went to Twitter to criticize the country’s vice president, Marta Lucía Ramírez, after the policy accused Russia – and Venezuela – of using social networks to generate social unrest in Colombia.

“We know that there is an international project, we know that there is an international support network to stimulate this social unrest. We are certain that there are platforms that from Venezuela and from Russia have been moving many of these messages on social networks,” he said, the second in command in Colombia in an act with the Customs Police.

The accusation generated a wave of tweets that, in addition to criticizing the vice president, demanded that Ramírez show evidence. The controversy quickly positioned the #Putin and #DeRusiaLlegan labels among the most commented issues on the Colombian Twitter.

However, despite the seriousness of the accusations, many Internet users took advantage of the moment to joke with funny memes and comments.

“see if I understand:

* Grandparents do not retire

* Young people without a university

* Professionals for providing services

* 500 thousand children with chronic malnutrition

* People without decent health

And people are on the streets because the Russians have manipulated it?,” one user said.

Russia has not yet commented on the accusations of the Colombian vice president. The country’s Foreign Ministry, however, has stressed on different occasions that it adopts an international policy of non-interference in internal affairs of other nations.

Ramírez told the police that it is not only about understanding said “international project” to destabilize Colombia, but that “one must also understand” what must be corrected within the Public Force.

“We have to be alert, we have to know how to defend with integrity, with character, our Public Force and also defend Esmad (Mobile Riot Squadron),” whose clearance is requested by the members of the National Committee of the Unemployment, formed by unions, social leaders, students and indigenous, among others.

Esmad is accused of abuse of the outside and violation of human rights in the containment of peaceful demonstrations.

The strike that began on November 21, with massive mobilizations throughout the country, is aimed at the government’s neoliberal policies, but also claims for the breach of the 2016 peace agreement, the murders of military social and operational leaders in which innocent civilians have died.

The Executive maintains that behind the marches there are political interests that seek to overthrow President Iván Duque.

“The strike called for November 21 (in Colombia) is part of the strategy of the Forum of Sao Paulo (a space of left-wing political parties), which tries to destabilize the democracies of Latin America,” said Senator and former President Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010).

Meanwhile, on December 6, the Cuban Embassy in Colombia rejected a series of accusations circulating in social networks according to which Havana would be behind the demonstrations against the Colombian Government.