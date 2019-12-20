China Slams Unilateralism as the Main Challenge of the Modern World

BEIJING – Chinese Minister of State Security Chen Wenqing blasted some of the world countries which have imposed major challenges on the contemporary world through their bullying and unilateral policies. Wenqing made the remarks in Tehran on Wednesday, addressing the “2nd Session of Regional Security Dialogue with a Focus on Afghanistan”.

He also described dependency, security and development as the top requirements of Afghanistan.

“Security challenges in Afghanistan are complex with various political, military, cultural, economic and social aspects,” Wenqing said. “Afghanistan is the heart of Asia and the junction where Asian and European civilizations meet,” he said, “To provide sustainable security in this country, specific attention should be made towards all-out developments.”

The Chinese minister urged holding Afghan-Afghan talks and ending foreigners’ interference in the country’s issues as the prerequisites to ensure comprehensive and sustainable peace in the country. The second session of Regional Security Dialogue with a focus on Afghanistan was held in Tehran on Wednesday with the participation of high-ranking security officials from seven countries.

The one-day session this year was held at the initiative of the host the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with a focus on Afghanistan and a comprehensive fight against various forms of terrorism in that country. National security advisers and secretaries from Iran, Russia, China, India, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan have gathered in the second session of Regional Security Dialogue.