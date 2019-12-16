BREXIT: Is the UK About to Dissolve? (VIDEO)

LONDON – Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday that he can’t hold Scotland in the United Kingdom against the country’s own will. Shortly after the election results were announced earlier in the week, Sturgeon renewed calls for a second independence referendum in Scotland.

“You cannot hold Scotland in the union against its will … If the United Kingdom is to continue it can only be by consent. And if Boris Johnson is confident in the case for the union then he should be confident enough to make that case and allow people to decide,” Sturgeon stated during a BBC show.

The snap general elections in the UK took place on 12 December with Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party (SNP) winning 48 out of Scotland’s 59 seats thus overcoming the top three political parties.

Following the elections, Sturgeon renewed calls for a second independence referendum in Scotland. Meanwhile, Johnson and his government have repeatedly stressed that they won’t let another independence referendum in the northern country go ahead.