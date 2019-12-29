BREAKING: Prisoner Exchange sees Raphael Lusvarghi freed from Ukrainian Prison

KIEV – A prisoner swap covering captives taken by both sides over the past two years took place earlier today. It involved the Donestk and Lugansk People’s Republics (the DPR and the LPR) and the Kiev based government.

Circulating reports indicate that Kiev handed over 60 people to the DPR, while the DPR released 52 persons. The LPR released 25 persons, and Kiev handed over 63 persons to the LPR. Kiev, the LPR and the DPR said their list could be longer, as some people asked to be repatriated shortly before the exchange.

Among the released was Rafael Lusvarghi, a volunteer that has the Brazilian citizenship, who was handed over by Kiev to the LPR. In 2014, Lusvarghi joined LPR self-defense forces and participated in repelling the aggression of the Kiev regime against the peaceful population of eastern Ukraine.

Interestingly in his case, he had made his way back home, only to pass through Kiev voluntarily while en route to another assignment. He had been informed that the meeting point would be in Kiev, and given the assignment was not related to the Ukraine conflict, his employer reported they had assurances on his safe passage. The entire matter was revealed as a sting operation meant to lure Lusvarghi to Kiev, where he was arrested.

The prisoner swap is said to be an important step that signals some progress in the de-escalation of the conflict.