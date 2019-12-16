BREAKING: Novorussian Forces Shoot Down a Ukrainian Strike Drone on its way to Donetsk

An unmanned aerial vehicle carrying an explosive device was shot down by Donetsk People’s Republic soldiers on December 15, the Donetsk News Agency reported.

“Our reconnaissance personnel stationed in the area of the town of Maryinka (southwest of Donetsk – note by Rossa Primavera News Agency) detected an unmanned aerial vehicle launch by the soldiers of the 28th Ukrainian brigade. The drone was on its way to the residential areas of the Trudovskaya mine, but was destroyed by well-coordinated actions of our soldiers at the border of the (Donetsk People’s) Republic,” – the press service of the DPR People’s Militia Department said.

The People’s Militia Department reported that the downed drone exploded upon impact on the ground, indicating that it had an explosive device onboard.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, it was reported that the People’s Militia forces prevented a group of five Ukrainian drones from conducting reconnaissance flights along the borders of DPR.

It remains unclear who issued the order on the use of armed drones given the recent Normandy Four talks. It seems the Ukrainian President Zelensky doesn’t really exert full or even any meaningful control over either his country or its military. This fact in itself puts the entire Normandy Format into question.

Source: Rossa Primavera News Agency