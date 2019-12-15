Arms race? Check out Russia’s technological advances in 2019 after INF treaty ended

MOSCOW – In 2019 Russia developed modern and unmatched weaponry, while INF treaty came to an end after leaving the US and Russia.

While relations between Washington and Moscow remain strained, Russia marked the year with the launching of missiles and featuring a host of highly modern weapons equipment, many of which were without analogs.

However, progress has also been made as the US decided to withdraw from one of the instruments that prevented an arms race with Russia , the Intermediate Reach Nuclear Forces Treaty, better known as the INF treaty.

In giving an interview, Russian political scientist Dmitry Evstafiev commented on an alleged new arms race between the US and Russia.

“The issue is not to develop short or medium range missiles, but to have at least some weapons deterrent tools that the US is trying to start. For Russia it would be totally erroneous and insightful to engage in the arms race under the proposed conditions and formats with Washington,” said the expert.

However, Russia’s achievements in the military technology field have been notorious.

Filin Station

One of the country’s new defense equipment in 2019 was the Filin 5P-42 optical-visual interference device.

Developed for the Russian Navy, the device emits bursts of powerful light rays that can disable the enemy during dark hours of the day. In addition, weaponry can blind as well as cause nausea and disorientation in the enemy.

Tsirkon

The country has also developed the Tsirkon hypersonic missile, whose maximum range exceeds 1,000 km. In addition, the weapon’s speed is Mach 9, which makes it difficult to intercept, while its flight is unpredictable.

The missile can destroy both land and sea targets, including aircraft carriers.

Tsirkon is expected to be part of the new Russian corvette Gremyaschy’s arsenal and will have evidence from the Kazan nuclear submarine.

Avangard

Another Russian hypersonic missile that entered the arsenal in 2019 is the Avangard. One of the advantages of weaponry is the ability to evade any opponent’s missile defenses due to its gliding warhead.

“They are impossible to intercept with existing and evolving missile defense systems… Terrestrial detection means are unable to calculate Avangard flight, so now the US is thinking of launching a large number of new satellites into space.” infrared detection sensors,” Arsenal Otechestva magazine commercial director Aleksei Leonkov said.

In August, Russian MiG-31K fighters participated for the first time in the Aviadarts air competition with the Kinzhal hypersonic missile at the 2019 International Military Games.

Also earlier this month, the missile was tested at a training camp in the Arctic. At the time, the armament reached Mach 10 speed, almost 10 times the speed of sound.

In addition, the armament is capable of covering 2,000 km and carrying both nuclear and conventional warheads. Weaponry is intended to destroy aircraft carriers, cruisers and destroyers.

Army Modernization

In addition, Russia’s war material has been modernized by almost 70%.

“I would like to highlight all the successful fulfillment of the State Armament Program, which has allowed for a cardinal renewal of the Armed Forces,” Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting of his country’s National Security Council this year.

The president has also pointed out that the new equipment is years ahead of its foreign analogues.