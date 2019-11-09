ZAKHAROVA: Macron’s Statement About NATO’s ‘Brain Death’ Reflects Truth

MOSCOW/PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement about NATO’s “brain death” reflects the truth, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

“How very true. The statement does reflect the truth. It is a clear definition of NATO’s current situation,” Zakharova stated, TASS reported.

Macron said earlier in an interview with The Economist magazine that “what we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO”. According to the French president, Europe stands on “the edge of a precipice” and needs to start thinking of itself strategically as a geopolitical power, otherwise, we will “no longer be in control of our destiny.”

“What exactly can Europe do to control its destiny? Two wars took place in the 20th century, there were endless local wars in the 19th century and before that, as well as activities to export ideas at the end of a spear. The processes that emerged from Woodrow Wilson’s Fourteen Points, evolved through World War II and led to Europe’s economic and political integration, eventually put an end to European squabbles, which was the most important task,” the Russian diplomat pointed out, adding that “they also resulted in the current identity and development crisis”.

In an interview with the GTRK Samara TV channel on Thursday, Zakharova stressed that anti-Russian sentiment, which turns out to be a face-saving idea for the North Atlantic Alliance, is a specific sign of what Macron has described as NATO’s “brain death”.

“NATO is brain-dead. The fact is not surprising but what is surprising is that a NATO leader is openly talking about it,” she noted, commenting on Macron’s statement.

Zakharova pointed out that Moscow had been saying the same thing for a long time, only in a more diplomatic manner.

“Apart from pointing to a crisis within the Alliance, we also said that Russophobia, which had become a face-saving idea for NATO ideologists, was a specific sign of the crisis. I think they tried to find an idea to bring NATO members together once again, so that they could feel solid ground under their feet and move forward,” the Russian diplomat noted.

In this regard, Zakharova emphasized that NATO and the European Union were facing “an identity crisis, an existential crisis, a future vision and a strategy crisis”.