Will Russia and China forge a military alliance?

MOSCOW – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov answered a question about bilateral relations between Russia and China. The recent rapprochement between countries leads many to question whether there is any intention of forging a military alliance.

The relations between Moscow and Beijing are very close , but when asked whether countries would see a chance to forge a military alliance, the Minister of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said:

“If we understand ‘alliance’ as ‘military alliance’ then neither Russia nor China is planning to make this kind of union,” Lavrov said in an interview with Rossia 24.

According to the foreign minister, although there are no plans for a military alliance, relations between Russia and China have never been better. He noted that there is trust between the parties in all spheres, including the economic one.

The foreign minister also noted that good bilateral relations ensure the interests of both countries in the international arena.

Lavrov’s comments also come as last month he said that Western countries refuse to cooperate with Russia and China in the fight against the use of the Internet for terrorist purposes.

“The task of developing common systemic approaches against the use of the Internet for terrorist and extremist purposes is increasingly urgent; but now, unfortunately, there are obstacles along the way,” Lavrov said as he attended the 18th meeting of heads of special services and intelligence agencies with partner countries of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

He added that “Western partners prefer to cooperate in this area in their narrow circle and do not want to involve countries like Russia and China in developing norms and standards for the world’s largest information technology companies.”

“However, we are convinced that common sense will prevail,” noted the minister last month.

The Russian chancellor also emphasized that today “the fight against extremist ideology, including the information space, is of special importance.”