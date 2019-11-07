Venezuelan FM rebuffs Pompeo, says US led by ‘warrior elite’

CARACAS – According to the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, recent actions by Washington demonstrate that the White House “does not respect international rights or human rights.”

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has rebutted the new sanctions imposed by the US State Department against five Venezuelan officials, saying the US is led by a “warrior, supremacist and undemocratic elite.”

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted about Venezuela’s Executive Order Blocking Goods and Interests.

In August @RealDonaldTrump signed an Executive Order blocking property & interests in property of the illegitimate Maduro regime. Today we identified 5 Maduro-aligned officials under this E.O. to help hold them accountable and bolster actions already taken by #Canada & the #EU. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 5, 2019

“In August, Donald Trump signed an Executive Order blocking property & interests in property of the illegitimate Maduro regime. Today we identified 5 Maduro-aligned officials under this E.O. to help hold them accountable and bolster actions already taken by Canada & the EU,” he said.

Taking the tweet from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the head of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry wrote about a “warrior elite.”

El mundo identificó hace décadas una élite guerrerista, supremacista, anti democrática, que gobierna en Washington. Una élite que no respeta el Derecho Internacional, ni los Derechos humanos, cuyos miembros, más temprano que tarde, tendrán que rendir cuentas ante la humanidad https://t.co/cB0I9jHDD6 — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) November 5, 2019

“The world identified decades ago a warlike, supremacist, anti-democratic elite that rules in Washington. An elite that does not respect International Law, nor Human Rights, whose members, sooner rather than later, will have to be accountable to humanity,” he said.

The sanctions taken imply asset freezing and prohibit United States citizens from transacting or providing services to sanctioned individuals. In addition, the five sanctioned Venezuelans are prohibited from entering the United States, even if they had wanted to go in the first place.