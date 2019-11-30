Venezuela tells military to prepare for potential war with Colombia

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced that Colombia and the United States Southern Command were preparing provocative acts for an armed conflict at the borders between Venezuela and Colombia.

“I have information that the Colombian government with the Southern Command, were trying to divert Colombia’s attention from the popular revolt, and is thinking of provocative acts again on the Venezuelan border. All Bolivarian National Armed Forces must be put into action and on alert. I have first-rate information that a set of provocations is intended for armed conflict,” Maduro said.

Maduro issued the statements during an act with rail workers, from which he ordered the Armed Forces to prepare for defense.

On November 14, Maduro asked police authorities to be alert to the alleged sending of terrorist groups by the Colombian government to attack Venezuela.

On repeated occasions, the Venezuelan government has blamed Colombia for preparing an attack through false flag actions.

Meanwhile, Colombian President Iván Duque accused Maduro of protecting a “narco terrorist gang”.

On September 3, Maduro activated the orange alert on the Venezuelan border with Colombia.

Meanwhile, after seven days of protests, Colombia shows no sign of improvement and makes clear the failure of peace agreements between the government and social leaders.

The economic measures has made President Iván Duque disapproval reach 62% of the population, which is strengthening the Colombian leader’s resignation, mainly due to the scenario of violence and breach of peace agreements, as well as announcements and economic projects.

Colombian economist Manuel Martínez, a doctoral student in economics and a researcher at the Center for Economic Situation Studies (CECON) at the State University of Campinas, said that he believes this whole situation is linked to current internal and external problems.

“Colombia has been going through a very deep process of trade, economic and labor liberalization reforms since the 1990s and deepened in the 2000s,” he explained.

In Colombia, these liberal reforms deepened with the backing of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and later, that of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, said the expert.

“Today, Colombia is a country that, despite having relatively high growth relative to Latin America, its results are totally linked to the absorption of financial capital that maintains its profitability from fictitious capital,” he added.

In addition to these problems, the country still faces an unemployment rate of over 10% of the population. Already 44% of workers earn less than a minimum wage per month , according to Minister Alicia Arango.