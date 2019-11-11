Uzbekistan tests military anti-aircraft system in China (VIDEO)

NAVOI – Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Defense has published a video testing the Chinese-made FD-2000 anti-aircraft defense system during a military exercise in Navoi province.

In addition to the use of weapons, the Central Asian military showed their dexterity by deploying the anti-aircraft system.

During the exercise, the FD-2000 missiles shot down several aerial training targets.

In addition to the Chinese system, they were used other equipment against air targets, after the military had assumed the defense of the launch site, according to informed the Ministry of Defense of Uzbekistan.

In a two and a half minute video posted by the agency on YouTube, you can see all the action that took place in the Uzbek province of Navoi.

FD-2000

The Chinese system began to be developed in the 1980s and was completed in the 1990s.

In addition to shooting down aircraft, the FD-2000, a variation of the HQ-9 export system, is also capable of shooting down different types of missiles and bombs.

Its maximum range is 200 kilometers against aircraft, while against missiles the range is reduced to 30 kilometers.

The weaponry was unveiled to the public only in 2012 during the Zhuhai Airshow event in China.

The Chinese defense system HQ-9 are similar to the Russian S-300 system not only in appearance but also in specifications.

The National Interest magazine expert Charlie Gao recently reviewed the Chinese system in an attempt to understand if the equipment would be another Chinese copy of Russian equipment.

Although China is known for copying armaments from other nations, especially Russia, it is noteworthy that since 1956, China has not received aid from the Soviet Union related to anti-aircraft systems. Since then, the Chinese have developed only short and medium range systems such as the HQ-61 and HQ-6.

The Chinese HQ-9 system emerged in the 1980s, about the same time as the Russian and American systems. However, China’s problem was the slow development of its armaments.