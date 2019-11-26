The Russian Soyuz-2.1V carrier rocket takes off with a military satellite on board

MOSCOW – The Russian Soyuz-2.1V carrier rocket took off with a military satellite on board from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northwestern Russia, the press service of the country’s Ministry of Defense reported.

“The Aerospace Forces successfully launched the Soyuz-2.1V light carrier rocket with a spacecraft developed for the Russian Ministry of Defense,” the military agency said.

Eight minutes after takeoff, the Volga accelerator block separated from the rocket.

Within a few hours the Volga block will place the satellite in orbit, the Ministry said.

The Soyuz-2 carrier rocket is intended to take spacecraft to orbit and can also be used to send freighters and manned ships to the International Space Station (ISS).

UPDATE:

The military satellite, which was launched aboard the Russian carrier rocket Soyuz-2.1V from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in northwestern Russia, entered orbit, the country’s Ministry of Defense reported.

“The spacecraft … was placed in its target orbit, from which you can monitor the state of the Russian satellites,” the statement said.

The satellite’s optical equipment also allows it to record Earth from space, the entity added.

Stable communication with the spacecraft is maintained, on-board systems work well, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the Cosmos-2422 satellite of the Russian missile attack warning system disintegrated in a controlled manner over the Pacific Ocean, the country’s Ministry of Defense reported.

“The fragments of the apparatus disintegrated as they entered the dense layers of the atmosphere,” the institution said.

The remains of Cosmos-2422 fell into a planned area of ​​the Pacific.

The satellite that had been launched in July 2006 from the Plesetsk space base was destroyed at the end of its useful life.

His mission was to monitor the launch of continental ballistic missiles .