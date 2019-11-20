Syria in Last 48 Hours: Security Forces Clash with ISIS Terrorists in Hama, US Sends Troops to Qamishli

DAMASCUS – Syrian security forces clashed with the ISIS terrorists in the eastern parts of Hama province, killing and wounding several militants.

“The ISIS terrorists attacked the Syrian security forces who were patrolling near the village of al-Ayour in Hama province and clashes erupted between them,” the Arabic-language website of Russian Sputnik news agency quoted local sources as saying on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Syrian army continued its military advances in other parts of Syria over past 24 hours. Tens of terrorists were killed and dozens more were injured during the Syrian army’s operations in provinces across Syria.

Hama

A terrorist was killed and several others were wounded, the report said, adding that 4 Syrian security forces were also wounded. A source in the Syrian army said that the army forces, supported by helicopters, rushed to the region of clashes after hearing the sound of clashes.

The Syrian army has in the past 8 years been fighting against the terrorist groups, especially ISIS. It has managed to free most parts of the country from the terrorists’ hands.

Hasaka

The US military dispatched a large number of military and logistical equipment to Qamishli in Hasaka province in northeastern Syria. The Arabic-language al-Nashrah news website reported that the equipment was carried by the US trucks and arrived in Qamishli via the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

While Washington claims that its attempts to send military equipment to northern Syria is in the line with its alleged anti-terror campaign in Syria, analysts see it no more than an excuse to impose control over Syria’s oil revenues, reminding that the US was well informed of the hazards of ISIS’ revival when it abandoned the Kurdish militants and paved the ground for Ankara to conduct its long-waited military incursion into northern Syria.