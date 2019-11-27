Syria criticizes US for not destroying its chemical weapons arsenals

DAMASCUS – Syria’s Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCB), Bassam Sabah, said that since joining the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Syria has done more than the US in destroying its arsenals.

“In a very short time, Syria has done more than the United States, which has adhered to the Convention from the outset, but is delaying the complete destruction of its huge chemical weapon stockpiles,” Sabah said at the 24th session of the Conference of Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention in The Hague.

The diplomat recalled that Syria acceded to the Convention in 2013, and the Convention entered into force in 1997.

“We have fulfilled all our commitments and completed the destruction of our chemical weapons and the facilities where they were produced, achieving them under extremely complicated conditions,” said Sabah.

On November 25, OPAQ Director-General Fernando Arias stated that “as of October 31, 2019, a total of 68,600 tonnes, or 97.3% of declared Category 1 chemical weapons, were destroyed under verification. of the organization’s Secretariat.”

The total destruction of the world’s declared stocks of chemical weapons is very close, said Fernando Arias, director general of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on Monday.

Speaking about the destruction of chemical weapons, Arias noted that as of October 31, 2019, a total of 68,600 tons, or 97.3% of the declared Category 1 chemical weapons, were destroyed under verification by the organization’s Secretariat. These figures include the destruction by the United States of 25,900 tonnes, or 93.3% of its declared Category 1 chemical weapons.

The 24th session of the States Parties to the OPCW in The Hague will run until 29 November.

Oleg Ryazantsev, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, is the head of the Russian delegation during the session. The delegation also includes the Russian Federation Ambassador to the Netherlands, Alexander Shulgin, the head of the Analytical Research Center on Chemical and Biological Weapons Conventions of the Russian Federation Ministry of Industry and Trade, Viktor Kholstov, and others.