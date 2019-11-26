STUDY: Making Tiny Antennas for Wearable Electronics

Los Angeles, California, United States of America – When it comes to electronics, bigger usually isn’t better. This is especially true for a new generation of wearable communication systems that promise to connect people, machines and other objects in a wireless “internet of things”.

- Advertisement -

To make the devices small and comfortable enough to wear, scientists need to miniaturize their components. Now, researchers in ACS Nano have made the tiniest radio-frequency antennas reported yet, with thicknesses of about 1/100 of a human hair.