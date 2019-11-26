SDF Source: Syrian Army, Kurdish Forces in Full Control over Ain Issa

DAMASCUS – Sources close to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Sunday that the Syrian army and Kurdish militants have established control over the strategic region of Ain Issa in northern Raqqa province. The Arabic-language al-Ahad news website quoted an SDF source as saying that the Syrian Army and the Kurdish militias are in full control over the Ain Issa refugee camp in northern Raqqa.

“The clashes are still going on in the northern countryside of this region,” the source added.

It noted that all residents of Ain Issa refugee camp had been transferred to the safe zone. This comes as the Western media had previously reported heavy attacks by the Turkish Army troops against the Syrian Army’s military positions in Raqqa. The Turkish Army in its most recent military operation in Syria heavily pounded the Syrian Army positions in the Ain Issa region in northern Raqqa.

In a relevant development on November 20, the Syrian Army units continued their military operations along the country’s borders with Turkey and regained control over five new points west of Hasaka province in northern Syria. Syrian Army continued its advances in border regions with Turkey as part of the military operations that started about a month ago and after the start of the ceasefire between Turkey and the Kurdish militias in northern Syria.

The Arabic-language al-Akhbarieh reported that the Syrian Army has entered five new points after deploying its troops in Tal Tamr region in northwestern Hasaka stretching about 10 kilometers. The five points included the villages of al-Dashisheh, al-Tavileh and Um al-Kheir, as well as Shavish Farm to the west of al-Tavileh.

On October 9, the Turkish Army started fresh military operations with the ultimate goal of preventing setting up a crossing for passage of militants along the southern borders of Turkey and in northern Syria. The Syrian state news agency also released photos of the army’s fortifications in the recaptured villages.