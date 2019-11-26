Russian military to conduct inspection in Portugal

LISBON – A group of Russian inspectors will conduct an inspection in a region of Portugal according to the 2011 Vienna Document on measures to promote confidence and security.

According to the Russian newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda, citing the head of the National Center for Nuclear Threat Reduction of the Russian Ministry of Defense Sergei Ryzhkov, the inspection will be held in Portugal from 25 to 29 November.

According to the head of the Center, the inspection area covers about 16,000 square kilometers. Inspectors will visit military education centers and polygons, receive information about military units in the region.

The 2011 Vienna Document, signed between OSCE countries, provides for extensive information exchange on military forces, defense planning and military budgets. OSCE member countries also exchange information on various types of military activity, invite observers and conduct inspections.

The document is intended to increase trust and security among OSCE members, which includes 57 countries.

Elsewhere, the first Russian medical detachment teams arrived at the Russian Military Police base near the city of Kobane in northeastern Syria.

- Advertisement -

The medical forces were transported in a Mi-8 helicopter, along with equipment and medicines.

According to surgeon Sergei Ponomarev, local residents had not received medical assistance in a long time.

“The chronic diseases are careless, the acute ones too […]. We are ready to work here until the end […]. In a moment the full team of the medical detachment will arrive. I think we can receive about 100 people by day,” said the surgeon.

The first service station was opened three hours after arrival and is equipped with medicines and equipment for all conditions, including a special mobile device that allows X-ray and ultrasound devices to be connected and, via satellite, to gather the a team of experts from all over Russia.

At the moment three doctors work at the post – one of the general practitioner, one surgeon and one traumatologist, with the help of an interpreter.

The head of the traumatology section, Kamaldin Isaev, said many people are coming in for help. “We can conclude that we are needed here and have not come in vain.”