Russian intelligence: Events in Bolivia is an attempt to destabilize Latin America

MOSCOW – Russian Foreign Intelligence Director Sergei Naryshkin denounced US involvement in the political crisis in Bolivia.

Sergei Naryshkin said the United States is involved in the political crisis in Bolivia and is trying to “shake” the situation in Latin America “following” what is going on in Venezuela .

“Yes, the United States is involved in the crisis,” Naryshkin answered the question of whether we can talk about any kind of US interference in Bolivia’s current situation.

He said the events happening in Bolivia and Venezuela “are the same thing.”

“This is evidently an attempt to shake [the situation in the region]. This is following the events that have passed and are happening in Venezuela, this is generally the same thing,” said Sergei Naryshkin.

In addition, the official opined that the crisis will not be resolved soon.

According to the intelligence chief, Washington needs a crisis to “change the political course” in Bolivia.

Situation in Bolivia

The Bolivia is experiencing a political crisis since Nov. 10 when Evo Morales resigned the presidency, pressured by the Armed Forces and the Police and after several weeks of protests for suspected fraud in the elections of October 20.

As soon as Morales was asylum by Mexico, opposition senator Jeanine Áñez proclaimed herself president without going through the legislative procedures provided for in parliamentary sessions that did not have the required quorum.

The de facto investiture of Áñez was proved by the Constitutional Court.

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Wednesday that the situation in the country today represents “a massacre” by the interim government.

“From Monday [November 18] until yesterday [November 19], we have about 30 dead , this massacre is part of a genocide that is happening in our beloved Bolivia,” the former president told a news conference in Mexico City.

The former president of Bolivia denounced that the Organization of American States (OAS) and the secretary general of the organization, Luis Almagro, for supporting the coup in Bolivia.

“The OAS and Luis Almagro joined the coup. I ask an international commission to see how the OAS joined the coup,” he said.

In addition, Morales said he is looking for a “negotiated exit” to the political crisis in Bolivia.