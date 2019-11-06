Russian general explains how wars of the future will be fought

MOSCOW – The wars of the future will be much more dynamic and unlikely to be fought in large-scale direct confrontations, as during the great wars fought in the 21st century, said Russian Major General.

The war of the future must adapt to modern battlefield conditions, said Maj. Gen. Chebotarev, commander of the unified Amur contingent in Russia’s eastern military district.

“The armed conflicts of recent years show that modern warfare will be dynamic, highly technological, and will prevent large-scale direct battles. Probably there will be no trench warfare in classical forms, as we used to see in World War II movies,” he told the newspaper “Krasnaya Zvezda” (Red Star), organ of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The major general indicated that unified contingent troop training uses new methods , including practical high-speed shooting and exercises in a common tactical scenario, according to a unified plan.

In addition, the Chebotarev-led unit is developing new, more effective methods for snipers and military specialists to do significant damage to the enemy.

Meanwhile, after the mission in the Mediterranean, aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov boarded two Kamov Ka-52K Katran naval helicopters. Its use in real combat conditions was a test of its capabilities.

Unlike other basic helicopters of this type, the Katran has folding wings, allowing it to carry heavy armaments. It can carry torpedoes, anti-submarine grenades and cruise missiles capable of destroying any kind of ships.

The helicopter is equipped with a laser viewfinder and an Ohotnik (Hunter) image processing system. Enemy electronic warfare elements do not disturb the functioning of your Arbaleta radar. The Vitebsk optics protects the helicopter from missiles with infrared warheads.

“The helicopter has unique characteristics, but a single mission is not enough to understand all the particulars of the operation, in the maritime climate, engines, different elements, avionics, command systems and armaments. The work of the study office will be continued as part of the new tests,” said Deputy Director General of the Vertolyoty Rossii Group (Russian Helicopters), Vladislav Saveliev.