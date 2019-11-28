Russian Foreign Ministry: US is trying to make Latin America more manageable

MOSCOW – Over the past few years, the US has had the idea of ​​making Latin America more manageable, said the head of the Latin American department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Aleksandr Schetinin.

The Russian diplomat commented on the situation of instability and political crisis that several countries of the South American continent are going through.

“What is going on there from our point of view? What happens is that over the last few years, and this is most clearly seen in the last two, our American partners are interested […] in shaping [this region] make it more manageable,” Schetinin said during a debate on the theme “Continent on fire: crises and protests in Latin America.”

The diplomat noted that in Washington “they took the Monroe Doctrine out of the chests.”

Last week, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin said the United States is involved in the political crisis in Bolivia and is trying to “shake up” the situation in Latin America “following what is happening in Venezuela.”

Earlier Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the regions of Latin America and the Caribbean are under enormous pressure.

“US attempts to reshape the Latin American political landscape to its own extent, in the spirit of the resurrected Monroe Doctrine, are of great concern. In essence, Washington has boasted the right, based on its own interpretations, to use force wherever it wants to overthrow governments that, among other reasons, do not satisfy it,” Lavrov said.

According to him, these actions by Washington undermine the foundations of regional security and stability, “lead to the polarization of Latin American societies and go against the task of building a peace zone in Latin America.”

In 1823, US President James Monroe declared a political doctrine, known as the Monroe Doctrine, in which he repudiated interference by European powers on the American continent.