Russian arms exporter proposes security technologies to Brazil

BRASILIA – Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport has offered its potential customers in Brazil an integrated urban security technology and critical facilities.

The head of the corporation’s marketing department, Sergei Larkin, presented at the meeting of the Russian and Brazilian investment forum held in Brasilia the project of a safe and smart city.

This project is a comprehensive and scalable security system designed to identify sources of terrorist threats and illegal activities, anti-terrorism measures, law enforcement, critical facility protection and coastal protection.

“We consider this project to be one of the most promising themes for cooperation between our countries. Today, 64% of citizens look at the city where they will live and work,” said Larkin.

Threat prevention

The project includes solutions that cover all phases, from threat prediction and prevention to their location and elimination.

For Brazil, where a large number of crimes are reported, emphasis has been placed on face recognition technologies, smart cameras for financial institutions, panic buttons and important business protection.

- Advertisement -

Russian President Vladimir Putin met for the first time with his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro at the BRICS meeting in Osaka (Japan) at the G20 summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said back in June.

He explained that Brazil acted as host and chairman of the informal BRICS meeting, with which the day of the Russian leader at the G20 summit began on Friday.

“While waiting for other participants, Putin had the opportunity to get to know Brazilian President Bolsonaro well, it was their first meeting and they had a chance to have a good conversation,” Peskov said.

According to a spokesman for the Russian presidency, the two leaders stressed the effectiveness and importance of a format like the BRICS.

At their meeting, the bloc’s leaders (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) reaffirmed their commitment to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and multilateralism.

“The BRICS meeting spoke of the instability of world trade, but many said it was necessary to reform the WTO to achieve greater efficiency in the work of this body that has no alternative,” said Peskov.

He added that India also raised the need to consolidate collaboration between the five nations in the fight against terrorism.