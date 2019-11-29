Russia supplies weapons to Gabon for the first time

MOSCOW – Russia provided Gabon with light weapons for free to combat poaching and protect national parks, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

“The Russian Ministry of Defense has provided light weapons for free to the Gabonese Republic to support the Government of this country in the fight against poaching and the protection of national parks,” said the military department.

This is the first supply of weapons in the history of relations between Russia and Gabon.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Gabon is implementing a program to protect rare animals, mainly forest elephants.

The population of these animals in Gabon is the largest in Africa.

- Advertisement -

“The money raised from the sale of ivory , in most cases, is used to finance the activities of criminal organizations in the region,” said the entity.

Gabon, a former French colony, is a state on the west coast of central Africa.

Elsewhere, an investigation carried out by hundreds of leading experts from more than 100 countries revealed that biological diversity continues to decline in all regions of the world, particularly in Africa.

The scientists observed a continuous decrease in the variety of life forms on our planet and a significant reduction in the ability of nature to contribute to the well-being of people, was reported in a set of regional reports, published by the Intergovernmental Scientific Platform- Regulations on Biological Diversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) – an organization sponsored by the UN.

According to the investigation, the situation in Africa is quite worrying. Although the continent is the last place on our planet with a great variety of large mammals, the number of plants, fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds and large mammals threatened with extinction in the region is greater than ever.

A recent case of animal extinction in Africa caused worldwide upheaval. Last year in Sudan, the last male specimen of the northern white rhinoceros, died. The death of an animal marked a bleak milestone in the history of that white rhino subspecies, whose population totaled more than 2,000 animals in 1960. Poaching, driven by the demand for rhino horn, led the subspecies to the brink of extinction.