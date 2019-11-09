Russia reveals when it will receive the first revolutionary 5th generation fighter jet

MOSCOW – The Russian Aerospace Force will receive its first fifth-generation Su-57 fighter by the end of the year. The plane is “practically ready,” Deputy Defense Minister Aleksei Krivoruchko told reporters on Friday.

The senior official recalled that under the current contract, the Russian Aerospace Force is expected to receive 76 such aircraft before 2028.

“The first mass-produced Su-57 aircraft is almost ready to be sent to the troops. By the end of the year it will be delivered to the Aerospace Force. Next year we are waiting for another such aircraft , and then there will be a multiplication in the production,” he said after visiting the Komsomolsk-no-Amur aviation factory where these devices are built.

The Su-57 (formerly known as PAK FA) is a fifth generation Russian fighter. It took off for the first time in 2010. The combination of its high maneuverability with its ability to perform supersonic flights, as well as the modern low visibility onboard equipment complex, guarantee the Su-57’s superiority over its competitors, according to the developers.

US experts have declared “new-generation war” on the Su-57 plane and stealth drone S-70 Okhotnik after a joint flight between the two.

Turkish President Recep Erdogan was interested in the Su-35 and Su-57 aircraft on August 29 this year, and said he did not need US authorization to buy Russian fighters.

“When we buy the [Russian Air Defense Systems] S-400, do we ever ask someone for permission ? We don’t ask and we buy. So if we make a decision, then we do,” said Erdogan, when asked about the purchase of Russian fighters.

The Turkish leader also pointed out that Turkey has repeatedly shown interest in US Patriot systems, but has always received a “no”.

“They always quoted Congress, but as he always responded negatively, they couldn’t sell them. But you don’t sell me what I need and then demand that I ask permission – that’s a violation of a country’s sovereignty. We’re not one kind of country that allows it,” he said.

To top it off, Erdogan said that, as it did with the S-400 systems, Turkey “will do whatever is necessary if the issue of buying US F-35 fighters is not resolved.”

Myanmar, Algeria, China and India have also shown interest in one way or another in buying Russian aircraft.