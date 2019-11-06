Russia plans to renew its Glonass orbital system in 2020

MOSCOW – Russia plans to launch five navigation satellite launches in 2020 to renew its Glonass Global Orbital Navigation Satellite System.

According to a source from the Roscosmos State Space Activities Corporation, he told Sputnik, all launches will take place at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the north of the country with Soyuz-2 rockets.

“Next year (2020), we plan to launch the last two Glonass-M series satellites and begin renewing the orbital constellation with next-generation devices. Two Glonass-K satellites and the first Glonass-Generation device will be launched,” said the expert.

The new generation Glonass-K and Glonass-K2 satellites are different from the previous generation Glonass-M device because they emit a larger number of navigation signals (Glonass-M emits five signals and Glonass-K and Glonass -K2 emit seven and nine signals respectively).

The new satellites are also superior in terms of service time. Glonass-M operate for seven years, against ten years of Glonass-K and Glonass-K2.

The Russian orbit fleet of Russian Glonass satellites currently has 27 space devices, including 25 Glonass-M satellites and two Glonass-K satellites.

Of these, 23 are operating according to their functional designation, one is in orbital reserve, one is in the testing phase and the other two are under maintenance.

To cover the entire surface of the earth with geolocation signals, the Glonass system needs 24 operating satellites.

Created in Soviet times and launched in 1993, the US GPS-like Glonass system accurately determines the location coordinates and movement parameters (velocity and height) of objects located in the air, land or sea.

As with other similar systems, Glonass can be used to observe natural disasters, carry out rescue operations and has commercial applications such as traffic safety and toll collection.

Elsewhere, according to a recently published article, Russian electronic jammers can neutralize American GPS receivers, putting this system out of service.

According to the Chinese portal Sina, these jammers have become a real “headache” for the US. Russian devices could paralyze the Pentagon’s GPS systems, so the US suffers “defeat after defeat.” The absence of GPS signal significantly reduces the effectiveness of weapons and results in wasted ammunition, explains the author of the article.

Because of this, Washington began hastily designing interference-resistant GPS equipment . At the moment the first generation of this equipment is being produced, but the US Armed Forces are already insisting on its modernization for the second or third generation. The reason for this is Russian development, which increasingly creates threats to the Pentagon.