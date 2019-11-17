Russia exports $2 billion woth of weapons to the Middle East every year

Russia annually exports to the countries of the Middle East weapons and military equipment worth more than 2 billion dollars, the director of the Russian Military Technical Cooperation Service (FSVTS), Dmitri Shugaev, said.

“In the last five years, the annual volume of exports of military equipment to this region has been more than 2 billion dollars annually, which represents 10% to 20% of total exports,” Shugáev said in an exhibition in Dubai

Referring to future plans, Shugáev highlighted the possible supply of Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighters, as well as the construction of a fifth-generation light fighter based on the Russian Mikoyan MiG-29 aircraft for the United Arab Emirates.

The official also mentioned the preparations for the agreement that Moscow and Riyadh had signed in 2017 on the supply of the S-400 Triumf air defense systems to enter into force.

On the deliveries of the Russian S-400 to Turkey, Shugaev stressed that they are carried out according to the planned schedule.

He also said that Russia is willing to help Turkey in the development of a fifth-generation fighter jets.

Asked about the portfolio of export orders, the head of the FSVTS said that it amounts to about 50,000 million dollars.

Western countries, he said, are in this portfolio between 10% and 20%.

Meanwhile, Russia began delivering the S-400 to Turkey last July and in mid-September the second stage of delivery concluded, under a contract of $2.5 billion signed in December 2017.

The purchase of the Russian S-400 caused tensions between Ankara and Washington, which threatened to impose sanctions and excluded Turkey from the F-35 fighter aircraft supply program.

The S-400 (SA-21 Growler in the NATO classification) is capable of taking down aerial devices of furtive technology, cruise missiles, tactical and tactical-operational ballistic missiles.

With a range of up to 400 kilometers, the Russian system can bring down targets at heights of up to 30 kilometers.