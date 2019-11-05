Russia ‘closes’ Baltic border with new drone fleet

KALINGRAD – The Russian troop grouping in the Kaliningrad region now has a Forpost drone detachment, and soon Orion and Corsar drones will also join the unit.

The drones will patrol the Baltic coast and, ready to track maritime and land targets, assisting aircraft, artillery and coastal missile systems.

Forpost drones, which weigh approximately 450 pounds, have a range of up to 17 hours and reach 250 kilometers from the operator.

In addition, Forpost can carry out missions in any weather conditions and is equipped with optoelectronic targeting systems. In the future, it should receive radar stations, according to the Russian newspaper Izvestia.

In addition to detecting air and sea targets, Forpost also supports missile detection. cruise and anti-ship or coastal artillery that can be fired at you.

“These devices can patrol for a long time and are especially useful for offshore operations,” said military expert Anton Lavrov.

Using these unmanned aerial vehicles to control the situation across borders is often cheaper than using reconnaissance aircraft, as well as being faster and consuming less fuel.

The Russian Ministry of Defense is also expected to deliver Orion drones for defense in the Baltic region of Kaliningrad in the coming months.

The Orion is a reconnaissance and attack drone weighing approximately 1,000 pounds and can carry up to 200 pounds of payload, allowing you to carry guided munitions. Also, it can fly continuously more than one day.

The Corsar is similar to Forpost, but is heavier and larger. Inside it has optical equipment, electronic warfare devices, as well as a radar, as well as being able to carry out ground attacks with missiles and air bombs.

