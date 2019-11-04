Russia analyzes the supply of airplanes and helicopters to Thailand

BANGKOK – The supply of Russian equipment, including airplanes and helicopters, was among the issues discussed in negotiations with Thai leaders in Bangkok, said Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev.

“During the negotiations we examined several issues… for example, the purchase of Russian equipment, airplanes and helicopters,” Medvedev said in a press conference.

The head of the Russian Government stressed that it is a large market that is very interesting for his country.

In addition, the Prime Minister of Russia indicated that issues related to cooperation in the field of computer technologies and infrastructure projects were also discussed.

In the opinion of the Prime Minister, Moscow and Bangkok have good opportunities to cooperate also in the agricultural sector. In particular, Medvedev highlighted the possibility of Russia exporting its meat to the Asian country and importing Thai fruits. In fact, one of the largest Thai companies has already financed milk production in Russia, investing approximately $1 billion, he concluded.

- Advertisement -

“We can supply there meat that is actively consumed in Thailand, it is several types of meat, while our partners in Thailand could supply our country with Thai fruits that, as you know, are of very high quality,” he said.

This comes as in September it was revealed that Thailand’s neighbor, Myanmar, intends to acquire Russian Su-30 fighters and state-of-the-art aircraft, the ambassador of the Asian country in Moscow, Koh Ko Shane, revealed.

“We would like to buy not only Su-30 fighters but also the latest generation, of course, if Russia wants to sell them,” said the ambassador to Russia.

He stressed that negotiations are ongoing, but did not disclose the further details about it.

In early 2018 Russia and Burma signed a contract for the supply of six Su-30SM fighters.

This year the Asian country received six Yak-130 training and combat aircraft under the 2017 contract.