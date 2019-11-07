Putin: Russia will continue to increase defense potential, but ready for disarmament

MOSCOW – Russia will continue to increase defense potential, but is ready for disarmament, Putin said.

“Our army and navy have proven their readiness, and we intend to increase their defense potential by putting into service hypersonic, laser, and other weapon systems that other countries do not yet have,” Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with senior officials and prosecutors.

Russian President stressed that, however, for Russia “this is no reason to threaten others.”

“On the contrary, we are ready to do everything that is up to us to encourage the disarmament process, also taking into account our latest weapon systems, whose mission is only to ensure security in light of the growing threats against us,” Putin explained.

- Advertisement -

“This year the number of military exercises has increased by 25%. It is important to continue to raise the level of professional preparation of officers and soldiers, to reinforce discipline and morale in the Army. This represents a guarantee of the combat capability of the Armed Forces,” the president said.

Meanwhile, the wars of the future will be much more dynamic and unlikely to be fought in large-scale direct confrontations, as during the great wars fought in the 21st century, said Russian Major General.

The war of the future must adapt to modern battlefield conditions, said Maj. Gen. Sergei Chebotarev, commander of the unified Amur contingent of Russia’s eastern military district.

“The armed conflicts of recent years show that modern warfare will be dynamic, highly technological, and will prevent large-scale direct battles. Probably there will be no trench warfare in classical forms, as we used to see in World War II movies,” he told the newspaper “Krasnaya Zvezda” (Red Star), organ of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The major general indicated that unified contingent troop training uses new methods, including practical high-speed shooting and exercises in a common tactical scenario, according to a unified plan.